Republicans seek to shield Wisconsin gun owners from feds

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Philip Kamrass, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Future federal laws banning or restricting the use of guns couldn’t be enforced in Wisconsin under a Republican-backed bill the state Assembly passed.

The bill the Assembly backed in a 61-36 vote on Wednesday is part of a national wave of similar Republican-backed proposals intended to resist new gun control measures.

The bills in Wisconsin and other states are a Republican reaction to a push from President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats to tighten gun control laws.

The Constitution dictates that state law can’t trump federal law, and many of these Republican-backed gun laws have been found unconstitutional.

The Wisconsin bill would also likely be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers even if the state Senate passes it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

ISA celebrates grand opening

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3