Republicans seek to shield Wisconsin gun owners from feds

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Future federal laws banning or restricting the use of guns couldn’t be enforced in Wisconsin under a Republican-backed bill the state Assembly passed.

The bill the Assembly backed in a 61-36 vote on Wednesday is part of a national wave of similar Republican-backed proposals intended to resist new gun control measures.

The bills in Wisconsin and other states are a Republican reaction to a push from President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats to tighten gun control laws.

The Constitution dictates that state law can’t trump federal law, and many of these Republican-backed gun laws have been found unconstitutional.

The Wisconsin bill would also likely be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers even if the state Senate passes it.