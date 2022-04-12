(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that the administration will move forward with the request for architectural and engineering services for the currently-closed Potawatomi State Park Observation Tower.

The structure, which was shut down by the DNR, was deemed salvageable by a study back in 2019 even though the DNR recommended it to be dismantled. The announcement comes following a DNR-led public input opportunity and the publication of a Public Feedback Summary.

“It’s clear folks want to see a restored or reconstructed tower at Potawatomi State Park, and we also recognize that accessibility is a critical consideration for any building project, especially one as cherished as the Potawatomi Tower,” said Gov. Evers.

The tower is still closed to the public, but this project represents a step forward. Officials say that the scope of this project is to provide the department a course for the revitalization of a tower at Potawatomi State Park, in accordance with the state building process.

“It was crucial for us to hear from the public regarding the future of the Potawatomi Observation Tower, and we thank everyone who took the time to weigh in. The department recognizes the tower’s importance to Potawatomi State Park visitors and the surrounding community,” said DNR Secretary Preston Cole.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.