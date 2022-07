GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the public swimming pools in Green Bay will be closing its doors for a couple of days over the July 4th weekend due to staffing concerns.

The Resch Aquatic Center will be closed on Saturday, July 2, and Monday, July 4 but will be open for its regular hours on Sunday, July 3.

Joannes Aquatic Center will be open Friday – Monday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.