Resch Center hosts Disney on Ice present “Into the Magic”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- Oh boy! Some magical guests are skating into Green Bay as the Resch Center hosts Disney on Ice presents Into the Magic.

A dazzling night of skating that tells thrilling stories of fans’ favorite characters from films including Moana, Coco, Tangled, Frozen, and so many more.

The magical performance is scheduled to stop in Green Bay from February 24th through the 27th of 2022 for eight fantastic performances according to the release.

Word of Mickey and the gang returning to the Resch Center brings so much joy as many events were canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic in 2020. Earlier in the year, Disney on Ice presents Dream Big was the first non-hockey event to occur at the Resch Center since COVID-19 protocols were put into place at the Center.

Organizers mentioned a few parts of the show that fans are sure to be excited to see when the performances arrive. Into the Magic will let attendees travel the seas alongside Moana as she sets sail to save her island home. Then, take a trip across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel of Disney Pixar’s Coco through the Land of the Dead to uncover a beautiful world of culture and celebration.

Via the press release, organizers shared the scheduled dates and times of the shows. The following are the currently planned performances:

Thursday, February 24th 7 p.m.

Friday, February 25th 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 26th 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 27th 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.



Fans can purchase tickets on Tuesday, November 23. Tickets can be purchased on the Resch Center website, in-person at the venue box office, or on the phone by calling (800) 895-0071.