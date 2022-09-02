GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Resch Center and Resch Expo has made the decision to switch sides when it comes to soft drinks.

On Thursday, PMI Entertainment Group reached an agreement with WP Beverages, Green Bay’s independent Pepsi distributor, to serve a wide array of Pepsi products at the Resch Center and Resch Expo.

“We’re excited and we think our guests will be excited to have these Pepsi products offered in our venues, “ said PMI Entertainment Group Food & Beverage Vice President David Herrera. “The Pepsi brand has been synonymous with the entertainment industry and so we look forward to this partnership with WP Beverages.”

Pepsi at Resch Complex

In addition to the classics such as Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew, and Diet Mountain Dew, the offerings will include Pepsi Zero Sugar, Sierra Mist, Mug Root Beer, Sunkist Orange, BUBBL’R, Gatorade, Starbucks, Klarbrunn, Lipton, and Rockstar.

“Pepsi-Cola of Green Bay is committed to supporting the community, so our partnership with PMI Entertainment Group is an exciting and natural fit,” said Pepsi-Cola of Green Bay Marketing Manager Luann Ballweg. “We have an impressive product portfolio to offer, and our brands are deeply rooted in entertainment, sports, and music, so we can’t wait to join forces with PMI to enhance the community experience even more.”

The Resch Center and Resch Expo has hosted a variety of events throughout the year and now with the addition of Pepsi products, eventgoers can enjoy the other side of the beverage game for the foreseeable future.