GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Resch Expo cancels 2021 Green Bay RV & Camping Expo, finds new host

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay RV & Camping Expo has been moved to a different venue.

The Resch Center announced they have canceled the Green Bay RV & Camping Expo, however, the event has a new host in Kunes Green Bay RV.

According to Kunes’ Facebook page, the event has the following date and times:

  • Jan. 29, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
  • Jan. 30, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Jan. 31, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Kunes Green Bay RV Show will have free parking and admission.

According to the Resch Center’s website, that due to the challenge of keeping RV units clean and safe, the decision to cancel the event, at the new Resch Expo, was made.

Next year’s RV & Camping Expo is scheduled for Jan. 27 – Jan. 30, 2022, at the Resch Expo.

With the 2021 RV & Camping Expo canceled the next event at the Resch Expo is scheduled to be the Green Bay Boat Show from Feb. 12 – 14.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Phoenix complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

Freedom boys take control of NEC top spot, Seymour stays in Bay race

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Top 5 Tweets

Green Bay Nation: Running the rock, Packers pass rush, and winter