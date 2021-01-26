Resch Expo cancels 2021 Green Bay RV & Camping Expo, finds new host

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay RV & Camping Expo has been moved to a different venue.

The Resch Center announced they have canceled the Green Bay RV & Camping Expo, however, the event has a new host in Kunes Green Bay RV.

According to Kunes’ Facebook page, the event has the following date and times:

Jan. 29, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Jan. 30, 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Jan. 31, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Kunes Green Bay RV Show will have free parking and admission.

According to the Resch Center’s website, that due to the challenge of keeping RV units clean and safe, the decision to cancel the event, at the new Resch Expo, was made.

Next year’s RV & Camping Expo is scheduled for Jan. 27 – Jan. 30, 2022, at the Resch Expo.

With the 2021 RV & Camping Expo canceled the next event at the Resch Expo is scheduled to be the Green Bay Boat Show from Feb. 12 – 14.

