Resch Expo Center on track for January opening, large event booked for 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Resch Expo Center has set its sights on a January opening as planned.

Officials with the facility say the pandemic did not significantly slow construction of the project.

Wednesday, the center announced it has booked its first major event for 2022: the Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo.

“For the last ten years, all of our members have been saying, ‘When are we going back to Green Bay?'” Executive Director of the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association Henry Schienebeck said. “‘When we going back to Green Bay?’ Well, we’re going back to Green Bay.'”

The expo was last held in Green Bay in 2010.

“We kind of ran out of room,” Schienebeck said, “and we’ve been kind of wandering around a little bit, trying to find a good place to come back to.”

The Green Bay area didn’t have a facility big enough for the expo, until now.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our logging expo back here, it’s a huge show, we’ve got about 340 vendors at it,” Schienebeck said.

The event is set for September 8-10 2022.

The expo has also booked the Resch Expo Center for 2024.

“We expect nearly 6,000 attendees to be here at the event,” Brad Toll of the Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau said, “and it’ll have an economic impact of well over $3.2 million on our community.”

According to officials, many more events are expected to follow suit.

“We’re gonna do what we said this building would do,” Terry Charles of PMI Entertainment said, “and that’s to bring events here that haven’t been able to ever come here or at least come back, and certainly some of the events that we have had will now be bigger than they ever have been before.”

Toll told Local 5 that booking big events requires a big space.

“When selling trade shows of any kind, or conventions, even sports events, it’s always about the facility, that’s the first thing,” he said.

With the expo center about a month from opening, Green Bay now has the facility.

Next, Toll told Local 5, expositions look for reasons to visit one city over another.

“Certainly Lambeau Field is one of the things that we use when we’re talking about why Green Bay instead of a different destination,” he said.

For the logging expo, that’s a big selling point.

“The majority, except for one guy that’s a Lions fan, everybody’s a Packer fan,” Schienebeck said, “so it’s like coming to Green Bay is like coming home.”