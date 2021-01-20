GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Resch Expo Center set to open with special ribbon cutting ceremony

New 125,000 square foot facility will offer plenty of space for various events

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A new facility will be making its grand opening later this morning.

A special ceremony is expected to help unveil the new Resch Expo Center located just across the street from Lambeau Field.

After months of construction and years of planning, the Resch Expo Center is going to be unveiled, that is, on the inside. If you’ve taken a drive past Lambeau Field then you know your eyes can’t help but wonder at the new exhibition center. But Green Bay’s new 125,000 square foot center will be open as of today.

It will have the flexibility to host a wide variety of trade and consumer shows as well as sporting events and concerts. The new facility features indoor and outdoor pre-function and networking areas. The exhibit hall floor can be divided into event spaces in a three, two or one hall design.
Using the entire space allows for over 600 10’ x 10’ booth spaces.

Those behind the scenes say the city — let alone the county — hasn’t had a center of this size before. The previous building — the Brown County Arena — was here for 60 years. Now that there is a building of this size, Green Bay will be able to compete with cities that are five to ten times its size like Indianapolis or St. Louis.

“Selling it during a pandemic- not the easiest thing,” said Brad Toll, President/CEO of the Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitor’s Bureau. “But we know, based on their reactions, that it’s going to be very popular within the industry.”

The county will need this type of space to be able to bid on big events. Such events that were brought up in discussion- the Big Ten Championship and the NFL Draft.

