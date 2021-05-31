GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Resch Expo Center to host newly-rebranded Craftoberfest on Oct. 9

Photo courtesy of Resch Expo

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Attendees can ‘hop’ across the Resch Expo Outdoor Plaza and try over 200 craft beers as well as bourbon and wine at Craftoberfest on Oct. 9.

According to the Resch Expo, Craftoberfest will happen on Oct. 9 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with unlimited sampling for all. The event sold out last year, and a limited number of First Call tickets will be available.

The First Call tickets include:

  • One-hour early access to sampling
  • Full-size commemorative glass
  • Pins and firkins from numerous breweries
  • Special distilled spirits as well as specialty wines for tasting

Those who attend must be 21 years or older, which includes designated drivers. In addition to the 200 plus craft beers, there will be a bourbon trail to walk and attendees can visit wine country.

The Natural Talent polka band will provide entertainment, and more activities will be announced once they are confirmed.

General admission tickets are $44 compared to First Call tickets which are $59. General admission designated driver tickets are $12 and $22 for First Call tickets. Prices are $5 more at the door for all tickets.

Tickets go on sale June 4 and can be purchased online or by phone at 800-895-0071.

