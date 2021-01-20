Resch Expo opens for business, ready to host conventions, conferences and other large events

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) A new multi-million-dollar facility, built to help the economy grow in Brown County, is open for business. Kris Schuller was there as the ribbon was cut on the new Resch Expo in Ashwaubenon.

After years of discussions and 26 months of planning and construction, the doors are now open at the new Resch Expo.

“I wanted people to come down Lombardi Avenue and go wow and I think we’ve got wow,” said Ashwaubenon Village President Mary Kardoskee.

“This is probably the finest building in the state of Wisconsin, there’s no doubt in my mind,” said Ken Wachter, retired from PMI.

Wednesday Brown County leaders gathered for a ceremony, marking the completion of the $93 million project, with its 125,000 square foot main exhibit hall.

“It’s absolutely fantastic, one of the best buildings in the Midwest without question,” said Brad Toll from the Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Constructed to replace the Brown County Arena and Shopko Hall, it was built with money from a half percent county sales tax, private donations and hotel room tax pledged from area municipalities.

“This building represents the public’s investment because of how we’re funding it. How we came together and how we agreed to build it,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

The facility was built on time and on budget and this space opens up a world of possibilities for major events, conferences and much more.

“When we bring people in – their eyes light up,” said Toll.

Toll says factor in the additional 150-thousand square feet of space within the facility and he believes Green Bay could take a serious run at an NFL draft.

“It puts us into a position to be able to seriously put in a bid for a draft or other major events like that,” Toll said.

Thanks to this expansive Resch Expo center, that puts Brown County in the big leagues; expected to generate $13 million in economic activity each year.

And a number of events are already booked at the Resch Expo