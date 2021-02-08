Resch Expo ready to host Green Bay Boat Show safely during pandemic

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) The Resch Expo is hosting the Green Bay Boat Show this week, two weeks after cancelling it’s first planned event, an RV and Camping Expo, because of concerns with the pandemic. Kris Schuller reports this week organizers say they have a good handle on how to keep everyone safe.

Outside the Resch Expo boats being staged for the first event here in this new $93 million building.

“The building is beautiful. I was in it the other day, lots of room. It’s an awesome new building that they’ve put up,” said Brian Starfeldt from Ken’s Sports.

“To finally have the first event here, something we’ve been working on for decades to be honest with you, to have it actually happen is exciting,” said Terry Charles from PMI.

But this boat show wasn’t supposed to be the first event. The Green Bay RV & Camping Expo was scheduled to have that honor and it was canceled because of the pandemic.

“It was a mutual decision between the vendor and us,” Charles said.

Charles says the reason the camping show was canceled came down to space, it simply would have been too hard to maintain social distancing. Charles says at the RV show people want to go inside the vehicles where room is extremely limited. And even though temperatures are checked at the door and masks are required in the hall, organizers thought it too much of a risk to go on as scheduled.

“It was really the social distancing issue inside of the RV which is an issue we won’t have with the boats,” said Charles.

Charles says crowds at the boat shows are smaller than the camping expo and while you can go on a boat – you’re never really caught in tight quarters. And the boats themselves will be spaced farther apart, with 8 to 10-foot-wide aisles in the hall.

“We feel you’ll be able to distance as easily here at the boat show, as you can at a grocery store or a department store,” said Charles.

And vendors will do their part.

“We’re going to pay more attention to wiping down boats and stuff in between customers, make sure people are as safe as possible,” Starfeldt said.

To make this grand opening the safest it can be.

“Everybody is excited to start to slowly move forward and get things going as much as we can in a safe and responsible manner,” Charles said.

The Green Bay Boat Show runs for three days at the Resch Expo. It kicks off at 2 p.m. this coming Friday.