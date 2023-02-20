GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Coming this spring, the Resch Expo will be hosting the first-ever MeatFest in Green Bay.

MeatFest is presented by Pelkin’s Smokey Meat Market and will be an indoor and outdoor event with over 50,000 square feet of food and fun.

Those attending will be able to do the following:

Venture through aisles of unique vendors and food trucks

Enjoy a cooking seminar

Hang out in the beer garden

participate in axe throwing

While all that is going on, the Meat Smoking Club of Wisconsin will be hosting an amateur cooking competition.

MeatFest is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Advanced tickets for the event are $10 for adults, $5 for those 13-17 years old, and for military and first responders. Children 12 and under get in for free.

An additional $15 can buy a People’s Choice Sampling ticket which allows attendees to sample the food from the cooking competition.

Tickets can be purchased at the Ticket Star Box Office and online at here.