UPDATE: Pet dog dies in Bellevue home fire, explosion reports being investigated

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A family pet dog has died in a Tuesday afternoon Bellevue house fire.

According to Bellevue Fire Chief Mlnarik, rescue crews in the Green Bay area responded to the sound of multiple explosions and a fire at a home near Spring Creek Circle and Dorset Drive.

The explosions have not been independently confirmed by investigators at this time.

The fire chief says even though the department is only a few minutes away, the fire had already gone through the roof when crews arrived.

Fire Chief Mlnarik says although there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters, a pet dog unfortunately died.

According to Local 5’s Rhonda Foxx on the scene, neighbors described two loud bangs around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Neighbors told Foxx they don’t believe anyone was in the home at the time of the explosion.

Bellevue Fire Department says crews from Green Bay Metro, De Pere, and Denmark are among those fighting the fire.

The explosion and fire are still being investigated. Local 5 will stay with this story as it develops.