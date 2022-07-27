WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Some very lucky reptiles have found a new home at a Wisconsin zoo after being rescued from a breeder who had more than 120 animals in a storage locker.

According to the J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR), staff was contacted by the breeder in June who said they needed help with all of the animals in Waukesha.

The pet adoption service reports volunteers have been working non-stop to help the animals find their forever homes.

Thanks to all of the hard work, staff from the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison heard about the situation and reached out.

“This is the ideal situation,” said John Moyles of JRAAR. “We crowdsource adoption fees for accredited sanctuaries, zoos, and educators because we feel that they will be in the most capable hands, and we do not want to burden them with costs.”

In the end, two leopard geckos were adopted and will be trained to become ‘Animal Ambassadors‘ to educate people of all ages about animals.

Staff said the hope is to inspire the next generation of animal lovers.

If you want to help too, JRAAR has started a fundraiser to cover the adoption fees and donations – click here for the link.