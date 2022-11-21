GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating an incident where suspects shot at a residence on He-Nis-Ra Lane.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 18 around 10:30 p.m. officers were sent to a residence in the 2500 block of He-Nis-Ra Lane for a weapon incident. Gunfire had reportedly hit and entered the residence.

The residence had three people inside, and there were no reported injuries. A 55-year-old woman and two juveniles were identified as the three people inside.

Authorities are searching for the suspects involved, which were described as black male teenagers or young adults. The incident is not thought to be random.

The investigation is ongoing and there was no additional information released.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-3200. Local 5 will continue to update this story.