FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Fond du Lac are investigating a suspicious death after a person doing yard work found a dead body in a wooded area.

According to a release from the Fond du Lac Police Department, on Tuesday, May 23, around 1:00 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of West Scott Street for a report of a person who came across a deceased individual in a wooded area behind a residence.

Fond du Lac detectives responded to the scene, and the investigation into the circumstances that led up to the death of this individual is ongoing at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow to determine the cause of death, and the identity of the individual is not known at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Vance Henning at (920)-322-3725.

No additional details were provided.