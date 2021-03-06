Resident ‘escorted out’ by Grand Chute fire crews during duplex fire incident

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple fire department agencies responded to a duplex fire that occurred on Saturday morning in Grand Chute.

According to the Grand Chute Fire Department, just after 4 a.m., crews responded to reports of a structure fire at a duplex located on the 1100 block South Nicolet.

Officials say that the initial incident report claimed that a nearby resident had noticed smoke and flames coming from the roof of the duplex.

Grand Chute Fire Department says they were the first agency to arrive on the scene and found fire coming from the roof of the duplex.

Crews then quickly began working to gain entry to both sides of the duplex to initiate a fire attack and conduct searches.

During this time, firefighters report that a single occupant was found inside one of the units and was escorted out by crews.

The other side of the duplex was reportedly vacant.

No civilian or responder injuries were reported, however the occupant of the duplex was displaced.

Crews say the fire was confined to the rear of the duplex but did impact both units of the building, as well as caused extensive damage to the roof.

The fire remains under investigation at this time but Grand Chute Fire Department says it is not considered to be suspicious. Assisting agencies included the City of Appleton, Town of Greenville, and Village of Fox Crossing Fire Units.