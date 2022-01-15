Resident falls into icy waters near Sugar Creek Co. Park trying to save Kewaunee man, both men rescued

Photo Courtesy: Door County Sheriff’s Office

GARDNER, Wis. (WFRV) – A local resident fell into the icy waters of Green Bay while attempting to help a Kewaunee man that had previously broken through the ice while riding an ATV.

According to the Door County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2:30 p.m., deputies and multiple area agencies responded to an ice rescue on the waters of Green Bay, near CTH N, approximately half a mile south of Sugar Creek County Park in the township of Gardner.

Officials said that a preliminary investigation indicated that a 58-year-old Kewaunee man and a 22-year-old Brussels man were returning to shore after a day of fishing.

On their way back, the Kewaunee man was allegedly driving an ATV that was towing another ATV that had broken down earlier in the day. The broken-down ATV was being ridden by the man from Brussels.

Authorities reported that suddenly the working ATV, driven by the Kewaunee man, broke through the ice sending the man into the icy water.

The broken-down ATV and the Brussels man were reportedly able to remain on the ice.

Shortly after, a 45-year-old Winneconne man tried to bring the two locals to safety when was met with the same fate as the Kewaunee man. The Winneconne man’s ATV reportedly broke through the ice and sent him into the water.

Authorities confirmed that both men were rescued from the water.

The Kewaunee man was taken by ambulance to the Brussels Fire Station and was then airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. The Winneconne man was treated at the scene and released.

Authorities said the Brussels man was brought to shore by an airboat from the United States Coast Guard and did not need any medical treatment.

  • Photo Courtesy: Door County Sheriff’s Office
  • Photo Courtesy: Door County Sheriff’s Office

The Door County Sheriff’s Office is now reminding residents that no ice is ever 100 percent safe.

“Check the conditions before venturing onto the ice and be aware that conditions can change during the day. Please make a safety plan and let someone know where you are and when you will be back. Carry a charged cell phone with you so you can contact help should you need assistance. Dress for the weather conditions and carry ice picks with you in case you would fall through the ice,” wrote the Door County Sheriff’s Office.

