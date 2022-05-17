DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A building on fire was reported just before 4 p.m. on May 17 in De Pere.

According to the release, when fire units arrived at the single-family residence, they found smoke billowing out of the first-floor windows.

All two of the residents had evacuated the house before the rescue team arrived.

All occupants were accounted for, and the owner of the house told firefighters that the fire started in the kitchen.

The fire was put out within ten minutes, confining the fire to just the kitchen, while also minimizing the damage to approximately $10,000.

No injuries were reported and the owners were treated for smoke inhalation and released.