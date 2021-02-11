Residential fire in Manitowoc County, crews on scene for three hours

ST NAZIANZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews battled a residential fire in Manitowoc County after a report of a chimney fire with flames in the attic.

The St. Nazianz Volunteer Fire Department says, around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 9 they responded to a call at the 20000 block at Carstens Lake Rd for a chimney fire.

Upon arriving, crews found a fire in the attic and were able to access the fire by pulling drywall and ceiling.

According to officials, the fire was under control within 45 minutes, but crews were on scene for three hours doing an overhaul, salvage, and checking for any extension of the fire.

All residents were able to get out of the home safely.

There were no injuries reported.

There is no information on the cause of the fire or the amount of damage the fire caused.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.