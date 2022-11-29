GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Door County had their hands full last weekend as they battled a massive fire in the town of Gibraltar.

According to the Gibraltar Fire-Rescue Association Inc., on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m., crews were sent to a structure fire located on the 9200 block of Sugar Bush Court.

Upon arrival, the home, which was unoccupied, was found to be fully engulfed by flames, so a Mutual Aid Box Alarm was activated for additional resources.

Gibraltar Fire on Nov. 27 (Photo Credit: Tad Dukehart)

Due to the aggressive nature of the fire, an exterior fire attack was made in an effort to control the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby structures and surrounding woodland.

Within one hour of being on the scene of the fire, crews were able to get it under control, and the overhaul began.

The structure sustained heavy fire damage, and the cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. No injuries were reported.