Green Bay residents advised to avoid NB lanes of S. Ashland Avenue due to fallen tree

SUNDAY 12/13/2020 10:34 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is asking residents to temporarily avoid using the northbound lanes of S. Ashland Avenue near W. Walnut Street due to a fallen tree.

According to the department, the northbound lanes of South Ashland Avenue between Howard Street and W. Walnut Street will be closed for the next few hours.

Police say WPS has been contacted and will be on the scene to replace a power pole that was damaged by the fallen tree.

Officials are uncertain if residents may face power outages as a result.

Authorities are advising residents to avoid the area and instead travel by taking a right on Howard Street, going one block east to S. Maple Avenue then taking a left and heading north on S. Maple Avenue to return residents to W. Walnut Street.

