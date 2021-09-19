Residents alert De Pere business manager of fire under electrical panel, help prevent further damage

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to two residents an electrical fire in a De Pere four-story business was quickly detected and extinguished before causing damage and harm to the building and those inside.

According to the De Pere Fire-Rescue Department, on Sunday at around 3:10 p.m., crews responded to the 200 block James Street in the City of De Pere for a report of a building fire.

Upon arrival, officials noticed the building was a four-story, wood frame construction, hotel, and bar complex with 36 units and had smoke and fire coming from underneath the electrical panel, which was located about five feet from the building and surrounded by combustible landscaping materials.

The fire had reportedly begun to burn through the plastic tubes that housed the high voltage wires, however, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames to prevent further damage.

Officials report having made sure that there was no extension into the high voltage electrical panel. The Department says no firefighter or civilian injuries were reported and the estimated damage done to the electrical panel is estimated at $2,000.

Authorities note that two residents who were working on their car in the parking lot had actually seen the smoke and fire and quickly alerted the manager of the business, which helped prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.

Further investigation revealed that the fire was caused by the careless use of smoking materials.