Residents at Hobart long-term care facility eager to receive COVID-19 vaccine

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) Many have made sacrifices during the pandemic, like seniors in long-term care facilities unable to see their relatives. But as Kris Schuller reports for one retirement community in Hobart there is now light at the end of the tunnel.

At Emerald Bay Retirement Community and Memory Care in Hobart, lines of residents patiently wait. Many just like Myrtle Freeberg, eager to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We have the opportunity to get our virus shot and everybody is anxious to get it – so we’re really happy,” said Freeberg who lives at Emerald Bay.

Monday vaccinators from Walgreens came to this long-term care facility armed with 140 doses of the Moderna vaccine. A drug that offers this vulnerable age group protection.

“I think it just sets a tone that we’re moving forward. Feels a little bit safer, like we’re hitting that bump and going to the next level,” said Registered Nurse Sarah Zoch.

And allows life as they once knew it, to hopefully return to normal.

“With the coronavirus there has been a lot of them, not being able to see each other physically. So, this provides an opportunity for them,” said Michael Fredrickson with BAKA Enterprises, Inc.

This communications hut has been one way in which residents can interact with their family. But with the vaccine it’s expected that soon will come many more face-to-face meetings.

“At this time they are able to see one essential visitor one time a week. But hopefully with the vaccines we can extend that to another one,” said Executive Director of Emerald Bay, Tabatha Lepke.

“We’re hoping that by being vaccinated and creating that immunity after that second shot, that it will give our residents the ability to do some of the things that they use to be able to do,” said Zoch.

Before the coronavirus interrupted so many lives – like Myrtle Freeberg’s.

“We feel very fortunate that we were in line to get it,” Freeberg said.

Emerald Bay had expected to receive the vaccine in mid-February but learned just last week it was pushed up to today.