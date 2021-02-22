Residents at Hobart long-term care facility receive 2nd COVID vaccine, making way for possible visitors

HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A celebration indeed as residents at Emerald Bay Retirement Community and Memory Care received their second COVID-19 vaccine.

On January 25, residents lined up to receive the first dose and Monday was no different as residents eagerly lined up for the second Moderna vaccine.

This final vaccine gets them one step closer to visiting with family and friends again after being limited to who they see due to the pandemic. And to ring in the special occasion, residents and staff had a little party with sweet treats and even homemade pinatas.

The management company for Emerald Bay is expected to roll out their “Essential Visitor” policy in the near future and will communicate those to residents soon.

The policy could lift current restrictions and re-open visitation allowing each resident have two family members visit inside their apartments.