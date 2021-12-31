Residents escorted back into Ashwaubenon apartment building to retrieve belongings after fire

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews were on the scene of a fire that ignited in an Ashwaubenon apartment building for several hours on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred in an apartment complex on Carstensen Lane. Local 5 Reporter, Paul Steeno, joined fire officials at the scene and reported that as of 4:21 p.m., the fire had been put out.

Steeno adds that residents were evacuated from the building and later escorted by firefighters back into the building to gather some of their belongings once the fire was extinguished.

Some residents have been injured, but officials have not released the gravity of those injuries.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.