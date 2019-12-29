Residents evacuated from possible apartment fire on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — 25 people are without their homes after a fire broke out at a Birchwood apartment building. Fire crews say the fire originated in a bathroom ceiling.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department says they found fire in the ceilings and walls of the bathrooms on the second and third floors of the building. They then had to pull those structures in order to find the fire in the void spaces.

Crews say one firefighter was treated at the scene for breathing issues but was later able to return to working the scene. Other than this instance, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Crews estimate the damage cost to be $60,000.

12/28/19 9:07 p.m.

Early Saturday evening multiple units responded to a possible fire at Birchwood Apartments at the 2600 block of Trojan Drive in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Fire Department, Green Bay Metro Police and Green Bay Ambulance were all on scene.

Local 5 spoke with residents who said they had been evacuated from the building.

Upon arriving on the scene, smoke was observed coming from the building.

Local 5 will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.