Residents experiencing flooding, power outages across N.E. Wis.

(WFRV) — Many across Northeast Wisconsin are experiencing power outages and flooding following strong winds and rain.

As of 3:00 p.m. Monday, over 2,000 WPS customers were without power. The estimated time of restoration is 4:45 p.m.

In Readfield, around 340 We Energies customers were without power with a restoration time not yet determined.

Since 2:01 p.m., over 800 Alliant Energy customers in Sheboygan have been without power. Crews are expected to restore power by 5:00 p.m.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue says they are “responding to numerous calls related to high winds which are impacting power lines and transformers.”

Others in the area were experiencing flooding, which caused numerous roads to close.

In Suamico, officials closed Riverside Drive just east of Mink Ranch Road, Longtail Beach Lane, and Sunset Beach Road just before the Suamico Boat Launch due to high winds pushing water onto the roads.

A look at Lake Michigan from Manitowoc today. pic.twitter.com/ZxBWKeZOIj — WFRV Local 5 (@WFRVLocal5) October 21, 2019

City of Oconto officials closed Bayshore Road, Spies Road, Harbor Road, and portions of County Y to through traffic for “extremely high water levels.” Non-residents are advised to not travel on these roads.

Local 5’s John Domol visited Lake Michigan in Manitowoc to see how the winds are impact water levels. The lakeshore is currently under a flood advisory until 10 p.m. Monday.

