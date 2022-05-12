MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin residents gathered in Manitowoc on Thursday to welcome the S.S. Badger.

The 410-foot ship sailed into Manitowoc at around noon with hundreds of individuals ready to take a glimpse at the magnificent ship.

And Mishicot resident, Charlie Nelson, was one of these individuals.

Nelson, who is a self-proclaimed history buff, told Local 5 that he tries to come to see the glorious ship whenever he can.

“As long as the weather is fair…I even come out here sometimes during the night on its night cruises, it’s beautiful to watch come or leave at night. it’s just a great ship, in general, to see,” explained Nelson.

Nelson continued by saying that one of his favorite things about the historical ship is its immensity and the mechanical engineering that goes into it.

But this ship is not only special because of its size, but it’s also widely beloved because it has become something of a special object for residents.

“Losing the Badger in Manitowoc would be like losing our heart,” claimed Nelson.

Attendees were treated to the musical talents of the Lincoln High School band during the event. The S.S. Badger sailed in sporting a fresh coat of paint, updated amenities, and a complete redesign.

The S.S. Badger will continue to operate daily from May 12 through October 16.

In addition to the sailings between Ludington and Manitowoc, this year there are three Manitowoc shoreline cruise dates scheduled along our lakefront – in the afternoon on Saturday, June 25 and August 20, and in the evening on Saturday, July 30.

For more information, schedules, and to purchase tickets, click here.