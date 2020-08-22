Residents attend Brown County Fair

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) Nothing says summer like a county fair, however, due to COVID-19 many carnivals have had to cancel –but not for one county.

Brown County decided to proceed with its fair to give the community a much-needed reminder of summer.

“I’m like hey we’re going to the Brown County fair and the response is –really there’s a fair going on,” says Fred Westerfield. He owns Inferno Subs and is a vendor at the Brown County fair.

Sea lions from California were on hand to help put smiles on the faces of families attending the Brown County fair.

Vickie Van Deurzen, Brown County fair official says, “We wanted to get those kids the end of their summer just to give them something to happy about.”

Organizers say– rising costs due to pandemic preparations almost turned off their lights

Van Deurzen says, “We definitely had more expense with COVID-19. We were prepared to do whatever we need to do. We have had to obviously distance as far as vendors. We have wider aisles and were sanitizing all the time.”

The Brown County fair is one of a few in northeast Wisconsin, which for some vendors has been a carnival ride.

Westerfield says, “Last year we probably did over probably around 20 festivals and then this year this is our second and then that’s it for the season. Seventy percent of my income hit is what we basically took. So it’s tough.”

Although profits might be down, fair officials say this year, it’s more important to see community spirits rise.

Van Deurzen says, “Very happy it’s for the kids. We are in a really good place right now. it was worth

it all.”

The Brown County fair continues on through Sunday. On Sunday, the cost to get in is $8 dollars, which includes parking and unlimited rides.