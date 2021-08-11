Residents in Hortonville evacuate after gas leak, alert sent to other counties

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Hortonville residents who live on Olk Street had to evacuate for a natural gas leak Wednesday.

According to the Outagamie County Emergency Management, residents were asked to evacuate to the Hortonville Opera House on Main Street around 3 p.m.

Officials sent out a map of the impacted area in Hortonville, as seen below.

Courtesy: Outagamie County Emergency Management

As of 3:45 p.m., officials explain the Hortonville natural gas leak has been shut off and all residents are returning home.

Originally, the message about the evacuation was sent to a larger area than the intended target audience.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office reports on their Facebook page that locals in their county should stay in their homes and should not evacuate after the alert was sent out.

Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page confirming there was no gas leak in Waupaca County as well.

