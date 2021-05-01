Residents in Seymour evacuated due to ammonia leak from local cheese plant

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – Seymour Fire personnel are on scene with the County Hazardous Materials Response Team after an ammonia leak from the Emmi Roth cheese plant.

The Seymour Fire Department was dispatched to the cheese plant around 7 p.m. Evacuations of residents in the immediate area of the release were done. Good Shepherd Nursing Home, which was located in the area of the plant, was notified immediately and the facility and its residents were secured.

Crews will be investigating further to determine the cause of the release. All residents who were evacuated will be advised when it is safe to return home.