Residents learn to dance from ‘Viking Sorceress’ during UW-Green Bay festival

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Talk about a blast from the past, on Saturday, the inaugural Viking Festival dropped anchor and set up camp at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay.

The festival celebrates Scandinavian history and gives people a chance to better understand Viking culture. During the event, visitors could take part in a variety of activities like live battle reenactments, singing, storytelling, cooking demonstrations, and dance lessons from a Viking Sorceress.

“I like to do the games they liked to play back then. The ones they would play in a setting like this where they got time to play,” shared event participant Dwayne Haines.

This year’s event was also honoring Adrian Spendlow, the husband of a UW- Green Bay Professor who was a known Viking storyteller who died this past year.