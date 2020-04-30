Residents on East Shore Drive question effectiveness of dike after area flooding

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Cleanup work continues in a Green Bay neighborhood where strong northeast winds Wednesday caused flooding along the bay shore. Local 5 visited the area to learn how property owners are coping.

Dennis Buehler has lived on East Shore Drive for many years and for the second time in six months he’s having to deal with a flooding event.

“We’re disheartened by it, by the water, the front yards that are flooded and our neighbors that are flooded,” Buehler said.

This neighborhood flooded after strong northeast winds, up to 60 miles per hour, on Wednesday stopped the Fox and East rivers from emptying into the bay and the water instead came up on shore.

“Massive amounts of debris came over the wall, you can see telephone pole sized logs and all kinds of debris,” said Bill Dean.

Dean owns two rental homes here. One suffered significant damage and his tenants can’t come back.

“I hope they can find something, I told them sadly they have to find another place to move, right away, like immediately,” Dean said.

As you can see, much of the debris that washed up remains, as waters up to 3 feet deep flooded this area. But Dean says the flooding could have been prevented. If only a city owned dike, built in the 70s by the Army Corp of Engineers, was repaired or better yet replaced.

“This was the second time since December 1 we had water come over the dike, city dike, and it flooded the whole area,” Dean said.

But Steve Grenier from Green Bay Public Works, says the dike isn’t the problem.

“There are always going to be situations where you have high waves. How high do you build it?” Grenier said.

For Buehler the flooding won’t scare him away. He loves the bay view too much. But he also believes the dike should be improved.

“It’s a sad situation, but thank heavens we’re alive and well and everything is good,” Buehler said.

Grenier does say the city is planning to do some restorative work to the dike this summer.