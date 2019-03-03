Residents take the Polar Plunge to Benefit Special Olympics

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Residents in Green Bay were able to jump into some ice cold water for a great cause.

The Green Bay Polar Plunge took place outside of Lambeau Field Saturday morning.

All of the money raised goes back to the Special Olympics of Wisconsin.

Last year, 477 brave souls made the Polar Plunge in Green Bay.

The event raised more than $146,000 last year.

Zecks, a member of the Appleton Chapter of Iron Mountain Motorcycle Club, said raising money for the Special Olympics is important.

"We're representing special athletes of Northeastern Wisconsin and you know simple things to them can be a struggle," Zecks said. "So if for 30 seconds we can go jump in the water and be an inconvinence for a mere 30 seconds and be cold just to kind of understand what they may deal with every single day, I think it's worth it."

Participants that didn't want to jump in the water were still able to donate registering as "too chicken to plunge."