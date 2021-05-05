FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Resolution condemning hate against the Asian American Pacific Islander community passes in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The resolution condemning xenophobia, racism, and violence against Asian American Pacific Islanders drew a large crowd to city hall in Appleton.

“I think it’s a really good thing for our elected officials to stand up and say no it’s not ok to have hate here and racism here,” said one speaker.

Most expressed support but some did oppose the resolution.

“This resolution and a few who are pushing it are very divisive in one breath people claim it condemns hate and then in another the actions prove completely the opposite,” said another speaker. “I urge a vote no.”

Authors of the resolution say it is important for the city government to take a stand against this hate.

“It’s a message to our community that we support them and love them,” said Alderperson Nate Wolff, District 12.

During the meeting Alderperson Maiyoua Thao, District 7, said “I am hurting where the community is hurting and I am hurting with those who stand up here and relive their experience, I am hurting with the allies and organization who are taking a stand to support our community.

After being referred back to the safety and licensing committee during the last meeting the resolution passed this week 15- 0.

