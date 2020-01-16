Resolution making Brown Co. gun sanctuary voted down

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A resolution that would have made Brown County a Second Amendment sanctuary county did not pass the Brown County Board of Supervisor’s vote.

Officials didn’t vote until 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night. When they did vote, results were tied, 13-13, which means the resolution does not pass.

The resolution was initially presented to the Brown County Executive Committee last week where it was passed.

Brown County residents were able to share their thoughts during a two and a half-hour session of public comment.

A supporter of the resolution said, “I’ve been to countries around the world, deployed three times to Afghanistan, have seen what has happened when these rights are not addressed and these citizens don’t have it. So please, protect our rights.”

Meanwhile, an opponent of the resolution said, “We can’t arm every teacher. I’m not going to go out and buy a gun. I don’t have the money for it and I’m not interested and I feel fairly certain that I couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn if I was calm.”

Becoming a gun sanctuary would prohibit any laws from interfering with citizen’s rights to own a gun.