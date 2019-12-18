Resolutions approved for construction of new terminal at Wittman Regional Airport

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wittman Regional Airport is on track to receive a new General Aviation terminal facility.

During Tuesday night’s Winnebago County Board meeting, three resolutions were approved to move forward with construction of the new terminal facility.

According to the airport, the terminal project has been in the works for years as operating costs of the current terminal have climbed.

Two structures on 20th Avenue will be replaced by a single, more efficient and right-sized facility to appropriately serve the airport, community, and flying public.

The airport says the current terminal facility was built in 1958 and occupies 6,254 square feet. It is operated by Blaser Flight Service. The adjacent 33,000 square foot terminal was constructed in 1971 to serve commercial airline operations. Those operations concluded in 2003.

Jim Schell, the Director of Wittman Regional Airport, expects to have plans finalized and submitted to the Bureau of Aeronautics and the City of Oshkosh in early 2020 with a bid opening in late April.

Construction of the new terminal is planned to commence as early as May 2020 with completion expected approximately 13 months later.

According to the airport, the new facility will be a single-story, 12,500 square foot building.

In addition to serving general aviation air traffic, the new building will also provide space for Basler Flight Service, airport administrative offices, space for a rental car operation and meeting rooms available to the general public.

Total construction cost on the project is currently estimated at $6.8 million.

Grant assistance from the Wisconsin Bureau of Aeronautics will be received in the amount of $1.8 million with the remaining balance being funded by the county. The total investment includes demolition of both existing facilities, site work and paving for a new parking lot, constructing the new GA terminal and an improved access road from 20th Avenue.