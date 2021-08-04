FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Restaurant in Oshkosh permanently closes its doors due to staff shortage

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Restaurant in Oshkosh permanently closes its doors due to staff shortage

A closed sign hangs in the door of The Market, a long-time restaurant and food store located in Larimer Square, that has closed because of the new coronavirus, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in downtown Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular Oshkosh restaurant is closing its doors for good as they struggled with a lack of kitchen employees.

Primo Restaurant in Oshkosh posted on their Facebook that they closed for good on August 2. They said that they will honor the larger parties that are booked through mid-September.

The restaurant says they tried multiple options including limiting their menu and hours with hopes of finding more employees and figuring out a new plan.

An outpouring of support has been received on Facebook as the post itself has over 400 comments and 600+ shares.

Primo thanked everyone for the past 14 years. The restaurant participated in Oshkosh Restaurant Week.

On Primo’s Facebook page they have also put ‘permanently closed’ for their hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Back to Football: High school teams kick off preseason practice

TRAINING CAMP 8/3/21

Training Camp Report: Defense holds in two minute, Love up and down

Blizzard Report

Timber Rattlers shutout by Cedar Rapids in series finale

Blizzard Report; Green Bay falls to Bismarck on the road