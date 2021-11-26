FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Restaurant in Outagamie County provides free Thanksgiving meals

COMBINED LOCKS, Wis. (WFRV) – As a way to give back to the community for helping them through the pandemic, Chico’s Cafe provided free Thanksgiving meals to those who stopped by.

Owner Francis Monterrosa says this was a way to say ‘thank you’ to the community after the support Chico’s got when they reopened following the pandemic.

Turkey and ham were on the menu.

Many volunteers were able to lend a hand, to make the

Chico’s Cafe is located at 427 South Washington Street in Combined Locks. More information on Chico’s Cafe can be found on their Facebook page.

