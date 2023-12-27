MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin are investigating a suspected hate crime at a Mediterranean-style restaurant after the owner found the building damaged and graffitied with anti-Islamic text.

Dubai Mediterranean Restaurant on State Street in Madison was victim to an alleged hate crime, and authorities are looking for suspects. The incident reportedly happened between 1:30 and 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday when a person entered the building, caused substantial damage, and graffitied anti-Islamic text.

As a result, Dubai Mediterranean Restaurant was closed on Wednesday, but according to a Facebook post, it is expected to reopen on Thursday.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved restaurant faced an act of vandalism rooted in hate,” said restaurant officials. “In these moments, the true spirit of our community shines the brightest.”

Several Facebook users expressed their displeasure with the vandals and supported Dubai Mediterranean Restaurant.

“I’m so sorry that this happened,” said one user. “I am so sorry that we have ignorant and hateful people willing to do this. I look forward to enjoying your amazing food again.”

Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects involved in this hate crime.

“Hate does not have a place and will not stop us,” concluded restaurant officials.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Madison Area Crimestoppers at 608-266-6014. No additional details were provided.