(WFRV) – Planning for the popular Fox Cities event Restaurant Week has officially begun after being postponed in 2022 and rescheduled for a permanent January date.

Restaurant Week Fox Cities (RWFC) is set to return from January 27 through February 5, 2023. The 10-day celebration will serve to showcase the incredible dining scene in the Fox Cities.

“It is truly a pleasure for the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau (FCCVB) to coordinate an event that supports the amazing restaurants throughout our communities,” says Maddie Jack, the Marketing Communications Manager at the FCCVB. “The strategic shift in dates from fall to winter will help boost traffic at our local restaurants during a time of the year that would typically be slower.”

Restaurants participating in RWFC will create special menus specifically for the event at pre-set, price-fixed levels. Restaurants have the option of offering breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner.

Meal prices are as follows:

$12 breakfast

$17 lunch

$28 dinner

$34 dinner

The postponement of the event’s 2022 date was said to be due to ‘the timing of other community events.’

Green Bay also canceled its Restaurant Week earlier in April, citing economic conditions and staff shortages as the main reasons.

Restaurants in the Fox Cities area that are looking to participate in RWFC can fill out a registration form by clicking here.

For more information about RWFC, click here.