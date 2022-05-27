APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular event in the Fox Cities will not be happening this year due to the timing of other community events.

Restaurant Week Fox Cities 2022 has been postponed and will be moved to January of 2023, rather than 2022.

According to a Facebook post, after taking into consideration the timing of other events and the local restaurant seasonality, the unanimous decision was made to permanently move Restaurant Week Fox Cities to the month of January.

Several restaurants including Urban Modern Kitchen, Calmes’ Pub, Fratellos Riverfront Restaurant, Melting Pot Appleton, and Osorio’s Latin Fusion attended the event in 2021 and provided guests with a multitude of dishes.

Organizers say they’re eager to begin planning for the 2023 event and will update their social media pages for a date announcement in the coming weeks.

The City of Green Bay also canceled its Restaurant Week earlier in April, citing economic conditions and staff shortages as the main reasons.

Local 5 will bring you an updated story when the official dates drop for Restaurant Week Fox Cities 2023.