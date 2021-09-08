Restaurant Week Fox Cities returns after one-year hiatus

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – After getting canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Restaurant Week Fox Cities (RWFC) is set to return for 2021.

According to officials, RWFC is scheduled for Sept. 29 to Oct. 10. Officials are saying that the area’s culinary scene is a natural fit to organize the event.

“We are fortunate to have an incredible culinary scene in the Fox Cities – one that attracts many visitors to our communities – and it was a natural fit for us to organize this event,” says Maddie Uhlenbrauck, Marketing Communications Manager at the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Restaurants that are participating have reportedly created special menus just for the event. The meals will be at a fixed, discounted price for guests.

The prices and values are:

$10 Breakfast – valued at $14 or more

$15 Lunch – valued at $19 or more

$26 Dinner – valued at $32 or more

$32 Dinner – valued at $38 or more

All of the options, except breakfast, will include three courses. Menus are available for dine-in only, unless it is noted by the restaurant. Reservations are encouraged but not required.

Some of the restaurants that are participating include:

Urban Modern Kitchen

Calmes’ Pub

ACOCA

Fratellos Riverfront Restaurant

Mark’s East Side

Melting Pot Appleton

Osorio’s Latin Fusion

A complete list of participating restaurants as well as their hours can be found online.