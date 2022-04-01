ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – A Brown County non-profit, with a unique origin story, is now asking for the public’s help so that they can continue helping local survivors on their path to healing.

Hope & Olive is a local non-profit organization on a mission to provide individuals with restorative permanent makeup- at no cost.

But don’t let their services fool you, what lies beneath the surface of this mission is an authentically beautiful story.

Jill Ullmer, president of Hope & Olive, founded the non-profit in 2018 after years of searching for ways to help those who have faced adversity improve their self-esteem. And this drive to boost people’s confidence stems from her own battle to feel confident.

For 27 years Ullmer dealt with a mental health disorder called Trichotillomania, which is an obsessive-compulsive disorder that causes one to pull out their hair. In Ullmer’s case, it caused her to pull out her eyebrows and eyelashes.

Ashamed, Ullmer kept her mental illness hidden for several years until finally making the decision to turn an ugly situation into something magnificent.

Knowing what a good pair of eyebrows or eyelashes can do for a person, in 2016, Ullmer opened her own permanent makeup studio in Green Bay called 3D Brows and Wellness.

3D Brows and Wellness offers an assortment of services including 3D areola restoration, skin needling, lip blushing, and tattoo lightening.

After about a year of helping improve people’s self-esteem with her services, Ullmer once again began thinking if there was more she could do to help.

That’s when Ullmer thought about how her services could be more than just a way to boost someone’s self-esteem, but could also help victims of trauma and mental illness heal.

Queue Hope & Olive.

In 2018 Hope & Olive came to life with a focus on serving those who have experienced life-altering circumstances including cancer, human trafficking, Trichotillomania, or burn trauma.

This non-profit helps now helps these survivors address blemishes from their past that they may want to erase and/or improve.

For example, Hope & Olive can help victims of sex trafficking lighten their branding tattoos so they can become less visible to the survivor who is trying to heal from the trauma.

“Not everyone understands what it’s like to have to put on your eyebrows every day with fear of wiping or sweating them off. Cosmetic changes can impact people in different ways… Everyone has a story. Hope & Olive’s mission is to be a part of the next season of life in that story – the part that restores confidence, recaptures self, and rejuvenates the spirit.,” wrote Hope & Olive.

Wanting to continue servicing these individuals free of charge, the non-profit is asking for the public’s help.

Starting April 1, Hope & Olive, in partnership with Funds2Orgs, will be hosting the Soles 4 Hope Shoe Drive. This drive is a fundraiser that not only helps the community but also international communities that are struggling.

During the drive, Hope & Olive will be collecting shoes that they will then donate to Funds2orgs to be delivered to underdeveloped countries.

People in these countries will be able to refurbish these shoes and try to sell them in order to make a profit of their own and get out of poverty.

Ullmer said that for each pound of shoes donated, Hope & Olive will get 40 cents back. Hope & Olive plans to put this money toward their services for local survivors.

“It’s [The drive is] not only helping a local non-profit but it’s also helping internationally as well,” shared Ullmer.

The drive will run through May and has 21 donation drop off-sites around the community. These sites can be found on the non-profit’s website.

All types and sizes of shoes will be accepted. organizers just ask that the shoes do not have holes in them.

“As long as it doesn’t have holes in it or tears in it because we do want them to be refurbished. So gently used, they can be muddy they can be dirty we’ll take any kind of shoe as long as they’re in decent condition,” explained Ullmer.

For more information on Hope & Olive, click here.