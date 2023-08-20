TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – On Saturday, first responders in Two Rivers helped to recover a 12-year-old boy who had disappeared after having difficulty in the water of Lake Michigan, however, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

According to a release from the Two Rivers Police Department (TRPD), both officers and firefighters from the Two Rivers Fire Department (TRFD) were sent to Neshotah Beach in Two Rivers around 11:50 a.m. on August 19.

Authorities said that the boy was last seen in the water off the northernmost end of Neshotah Beach. Water Rescue Teams from TRFD and Manitowoc Fire Department, Manitowoc County Sheriff Department’s (MCSD) Drone Team, MCSD’s Dive Team, a Coast Guard Helicopter, and Eagle III were also dispatched to the scene.

Eventually, the boy was found by an officer about half a mile northeast of where he was last seen. An off-duty Manitowoc officer assisted with pulling the boy to shore, where first responders would immediately begin life-saving measures.

Authorities say that resuscitation efforts continued both in the ambulance and at the hospital, however, efforts were unsuccessful.

The cause of death is being investigated by TRPD and the Manitowoc County Coroner’s Office. Although it was noted that officers do not believe that the death is suspicious.

As a reminder, rough water and/or currents in Lake Michigan, and its tributaries, can be very strong and dangerous. Please exercise caution while enjoying time in or near any body of water and know your physical limitations, utilize Personal Flotation Devices (PDF’s), and avoid the water during beach warnings. Our sincerest condolences are with the family of the deceased during this difficult time. Chief Benjamin Meinnert, Two Rivers Police Department

No other details have been provided.