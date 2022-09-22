DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County are actively searching for a man that appeared to have stolen items from a retail store.

According to the De Pere Police Department, officers are looking for the person in the pictures. The person was involved in retail theft.

De Pere Retail Theft

If anyone has any information regarding this event, you are asked to call the De Pere Police Department at 920-339-4080 with the extension number 1285 for Officer Phelps.

Those with information that leads to an arrest may be subject to a cash reward.