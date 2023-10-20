ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The minute you step into the indoor Revolution Public Market, the sight of lush lettuce draws you immediately to vendor Sullivan Family Farm.

Retired Air Force Veteran Ryan Sullivan now operates a small family farm in Manitowoc with his wife. He specializes in grass-fed beef and lamb, and his hand-cut steaks are ready for grilling.

He told Local 5 News he picked the produce just hours before he set up shop, and he offers honey in all varieties.

“The advantage to coming here is the vegetable products I have here, the Swiss chard, the lettuce mixes I have; these were harvested this morning.”

The farm is about 20 miles south of Green Bay, just north of Manitowoc.

“We cut teeth as an actual business in 2020,” Sullivan explained. “We’ve been building the farm for years. I retired from the military two years ago after 26 years of service. So, we’re moving along.”

Sullivan Family Farm is at the Revolution Public Market at 2160 Holmgren Way every Friday afternoon.

“The Rev,” as the indoor market is called for short, is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Saturdays are busy during football season for their two anchor shops.

Many Packers fans stop at Bountiful Boards for pre-ordered charcuterie boards or the raw materials to make their own. They feature a variety of cheese and old-fashioned cocktail-flavored sausage.

The other anchor shop is Souper Day, whose owner was a recent finalist in the Taste of Home Favorite Chef Competition. It specializes in homemade soups, salads, and chili. But also offers an array of sandwiches and, recently, some heirloom watermelon from the owner’s garden.