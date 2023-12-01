HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Thursday afternoon at Howard Elementary School the thank you’s were mutual thanks to some kind letters.

“I hope they take away that we really appreciate them doing those letters,” said retired U.S. Army colonel William Hamilton. “They didn’t have to write them.”

As part of a Veterans Day project, the second graders at Howard Elementary School wrote letters to soldiers stationed in North Carolina. Retired U.S. Army colonel William Hamilton was one of the soldiers who received one of the letters. He’s been stationed all across the country and also spent time in Somalia, Germany, and Iraq.

“I was so moved by the letter a kid named Scott wrote me the letter that I said we got to do something to thank these kids,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton said he was on a trip to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and decided to take a day to travel up to Howard to visit the kids who had sent him the letter.

He arrived at the school wearing his full military uniform and came with gifts including a certificate of appreciation for the second graders.

He also made the students honorary members of his West Point graduating class of 1978.

“I hope they can take away that they can be anything they want to be and do anything they want to do,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton is still the deputy director of operations, plans, and training with the U.S. Army reserve command in North Carolina. During his talk with the second graders, he Facetimed some of his colleagues so that the kids could ask them questions.

He also taught the kids how to salute properly and led them in military chants and songs. After his talk several kids came up to him to ask for his autograph.

Hamilton also spoke at length about the importance of respect and telling the truth, saying that he wanted to instill some of the U.S. Army’s core values in the students.

“The way to make the biggest impact on them is to come over and put on my uniform as a retired officer and talk with them in person,” said Hamilton.

His visit was a big hit with the second graders who got to learn about the values the U.S. Army holds near and dear while meeting somebody who they can look up to as a role model.

“I was really shocked and I didn’t know that I would have such a good experience in my life before,” said second grader Lilah Vandevoort.

“When you get to have an experience like that with your friends at school it really surprised me we had lots of fun,” said second grader Elyse Lamkin. “(My favorite part was) probably getting to listen to all the exciting things that he gets to do in the military.”