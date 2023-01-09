MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A key endorsement Monday could shake things up in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Retiring Justice Patience Roggensack endorsed Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow.

Judge Dorow is a household name after overseeing the trial of the man who was convicted in the deadly attack at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

“Judge Dorow has been one of the most respected jurists in Wisconsin for many years,” Justice Roggensack said in a joint statement with Dorow. “Judge Dorow knows the proper role of a judge is to say what the law is, not what it ought to be.”

This could be a possible reference to the criticism Judge Dorow received over her handling of a domestic violence defendant who police officers arrested for another crime during the two days Dorow gave him to report for his sentence.

In a zoom interview after a judge’s forum in Madison Monday afternoon, Judge Dorow spoke with Local 5’s Michele McCormack.

“Apply the law as written,” said Judge Dorow. “Every decision, every time, and not insert our political beliefs and what we think the law should be. That’s really important and a key distinction in this race.”

The non-partisan Wisconsin Supreme Court general election is scheduled for April 4th, 2023.

The primary election is scheduled for February 21st.

All four candidates took part in their first forum Monday.

Judge Dorow faces former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell, and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz.

Governor Evers, for his part, says he has no plans to make an endorsement before or during the primary.